Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on State Hwy. 82 near the intersection of State Hwy. 33 in the town of Hillsboro, Monday.
At approximately 1:30 p.m. James Moe, 76, of Hillsboro, was westbound on State Hwy. 82 when he lost control of his truck on the snowy roads. Moe’s truck crossed the centerline and collided head-on with an eastbound truck driven by Travis Fry, 35, of Wonewoc.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, James Moe, Travis Fry, and Fry's two passengers, Daniel Fry, 63, and Lynell Fry, 60, were all transported by Hillsboro Ambulance for minor injuries to Gundersen St. Joseph Hospital in Hillsboro. All parties involved were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
Hillsboro Fire and Hillsboro Ambulance assisted at the scene. The accident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.
