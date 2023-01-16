Four Viroqua High School students chosen for all-state band

On Friday and Saturday, Jan. 20 and 21, Harrison Devine, Maggie Berra, Hailey Dregne and Ethan Pratt from the Viroqua High School Band will be performing in the Wisconsin Concert Band Association All-State Band. Their band director is Alex Mazur.

Membership in the band signifies a level of achievement which places these student musicians in the top percentile among all student musicians in the state.

This year’s band will be conducted by Dr. Joseph Hermann. Joseph Hermann is Director of Bands Emeritus at Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville, Tennessee, where he served for 28 years. Under his leadership the Tennessee Tech Bands grew to a level of national prominence, over 25 new pieces were premiered, and the wind and percussion program became an influential force for bands in the Southeast. Graduates of Tech and past members of the TTU Bands are leading educators, performers in the premiere military bands and orchestras, and composers, arrangers, recording engineers and music business directors across the nation.

The two-day Honors Band will conclude with a Grand Finale Concert which will conclude the State Convention of the Wisconsin Concert Band Association at 7 p.m. on Jan. 21 at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in the Concert Hall at the Arts and Communications Building, 1001 Elmwood Ave., Oshkosh. All are welcome to attend.