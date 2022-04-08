Franciszka Voeltz to lead poetry workshop at Viroqua library

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua is supporting April as National Poetry month with an upcoming poetry workshop. The event will be held Tuesday, April 12, at 6 p.m. inside the library featuring Franciszka Voeltz as the leader of the poetry workshop.

The workshop is open to all levels of writers. Participants will create first drafts of their own work. Voeltz will also share with participants some published contemporary poems as reference. From the crossroads of writing and social practice, Franciszka Voeltz writes poems to go on a portable typewriter for magnificent strangers, curates a collective poem to the entire planet, maintains an interactive daily writing practice, and facilitates community writing events and workshops.

Voeltz's chapbook "8 August" is available from Vegetarian Alcoholic Press, and their work has appeared in journals including "Dark Mountain," "Analecta Literary Journal," and "Adrienne." Voeltz is the recipient of various poetry fellowships, including those granted by the Helene Wurlitzer Foundation, Santa Fe Art Institute, and Art Farm. They earned an MFA in Writing from the University of California, San Diego.

For more information about this event, contact the library at 608-637-7151. Like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook or visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.

