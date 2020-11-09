 Skip to main content
Free COVID-19 testing to be held in Viroqua Nov. 12
Drive-through testing for COVID-19 will be held at the old Vernon County Highway Shop, 602 N. Main St., Viroqua, Thursday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The free testing is open to all Vernon County residents and those in the surrounding communities experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or a close contact to someone who tested positive. The testing is for those age 5 and older.

The nasal swab testing will be done by the National Guard. The Vernon County Heath Department advises lines may be long, so participants should be be prepared for a wait.

