Free COVID-19 testing to be held in Viroqua Nov. 12

Drive-through testing for COVID-19 will be held at the old Vernon County Highway Shop, 602 N. Main St., Viroqua, Thursday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The free testing is open to all Vernon County residents and those in the surrounding communities experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or a close contact to someone who tested positive. The testing is for those age 5 and older.
The nasal swab testing will be done by the National Guard. The Vernon County Heath Department advises lines may be long, so participants should be be prepared for a wait.
