Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing available today at fairgrounds in Viroqua

About 20 Wisconsin National Guard members are at the Vernon County Fairgrounds today helping the Vernon County Health Department and Emergency Management host free drive-thru COVID-19 testing until 6 p.m.

Testing began at 10 a.m., and Brandon Larson, Emergency Management director, said people were lined up in their cars before the start time.

During a media briefing held at 11 a.m., Linda Nederlo, public information officer, said 400 tests are available. “We encourage people to come,” she said.

Larson said if more than 400 tests are needed, the county will make a request to hold more testing on another day.

Nederlo said Viroqua is a central location for testing, and testing is available to not only county residents but also those living outside of Vernon County.

Last week, Larson said, the health department opened the drive-thru testing to asymptomatic (those without COVID-19 symptoms) people age 5 and older. Initially, the testing was announced for those experiencing one or more symptoms of COVID-19. He said test results will be available within 24 to 72 hours.

Those who are participating in the drive-thru testing will be asked screening questions as they enter and the test will consist of a nasal swab. The test will then be sent to a state-approved lab. The Vernon County Health Department staff will follow up on results of all testing after the event.

To help ease traffic flow during the testing, please follow one of these two options: