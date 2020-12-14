 Skip to main content
Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing dates announced in Vernon County
Free COVID-19 testing through the National Guard has been extended into March 2021. The Vernon County Health Department has received news that the following drive-through testing dates have been approved for the county: Dec. 29, Jan. 12 and 26, Feb. 9 and 23, and March 9.

All of the testing will be held at the old Vernon County Highway Shop, 602 N. Main St., Viroqua, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The free testing is open to all Vernon County residents and those in the western region of Wisconsin experiencing symptoms or a close contact to a positive COVID-19 case. Nasal swab testing is done by the National Guard. Participants must be 5 years of age or older to be tested.

The Health Department reminds participants that lines may be long, and they should be prepared for a wait.

