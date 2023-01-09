Free online mental illness support groups now available statewide

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wisconsin is expanding its mental illness support groups to help people who live with a mental illness and their family members throughout the state.

Program Director, Emilie Smiley, says the new online model aims to reach people in rural areas of Wisconsin who otherwise would not have access to in-person support groups.

“Mental illness does not discriminate,” she said. “There are people all throughout Wisconsin without access to proper support. We hope these support groups can help bridge the gap.”

Smiley says many people feel isolated and alone, especially with the stigma still surrounding mental illness.

“We want people to be able to reach out for help when they need it,” she says. “These groups provide a place that offers respect, understanding, encouragement, and hope.”

NAMI Wisconsin is offering both peer and family support groups which will take place on Zoom monthly. There is no cost associated with attending this group and it’s open to all residents in Wisconsin.

NAMI Wisconsin is the state affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization. NAMI Wisconsin is dedicated to improving the quality of life of those affected by mental illness and promoting recovery. Learn more at namiwisconsin.org.