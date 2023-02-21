Chilly weather calls for warm, heartening, meals, so it’s a good thing the Friends’ Chili Cook-Off is coming up on Feb. 26 at the Coon Valley American Legion from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.! The $5 admission fee includes a spoon for tasting up to 18 different varieties of chili and two chips for you to vote for the team/teams that you feel has the most phenomenal chili of the day. In addition, you can “shop” the silent auction for all kinds of fun, useful, or delicious options…highest bid wins, of course. Besides the fun time for those who attend, this event benefits Knutson Memorial Library – YOUR library – by helping to provide more programming, databases, materials, and up-to-date technology for your use and enjoyment. Libraries are one of the few places still around where anyone of any age can find a wealth of information, ideas, and fun at no cost; we need and value your support.