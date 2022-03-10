Friends group to hold book sale to benefit Westby library

The Friends of Bekkum Memorial Library in Westby are preparing for their spring book sale. This year’s sale will be held Saturday, April 9, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Westby Community Center (Library basement) at 206 N. Main St. The book sale is the main fundraiser for the Friends of Bekkum, and the proceeds provide materials, programming, and other items that benefit the Westby library and its patrons.

Again this spring, The Friends will hold an Early Bird Sale for their current members. Between 8 and 9 a.m. (the day of the sale) members will have the opportunity to shop an hour before the public sale. Those who wish to attend the Early Bird Sale but are not currently a Friend, can purchase an Individual ($10); Family ($15); or Business ($25) membership at the door.

The Early Bird Sale will offer the best selection of used books, in many genres and for all age groups. Other items for sale include DVDs, CDs, magazines, games and puzzles. In addition to our usual items, we always have some interesting “odds and ends.”

The sale will be a $5 Fill-A-Bag Sale. Come early for the best selection, come later for even better deals.

Have you started your spring cleaning? We would welcome your donations. Donations of gently used books, DVDs, games, puzzles and CDs are greatly appreciated and will be accepted now until the morning of the sale. Please be aware that we cannot accept: encyclopedia sets, textbooks, National Geographic magazines or books that are damaged or musty.

Donations can be brought to the library during open hours. Contact Bekkum Library for more information at 608-634-4419.

