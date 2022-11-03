Friends of Bekkum Memorial Library establish scholarship

The Friends are excited to announce a Friends of Bekkum $500 annual scholarship. Any senior student in the Westby Area School District who attends in person, virtually or is home-schooled may apply. The winning student will be announced every May at the Westby High School Awards Program beginning in 2023. To be eligible, the student must volunteer at the library for at least 20 hours during their high school career and submit an application to the Bekkum Memorial Library or the Westby High School office no later than April 30 of the year the scholarship is given. The student will receive a check after showing proof of completing their first semester of post-high school education at any secondary school in any chosen field of study. The application will ask students to answer two brief questions about how their volunteer experience at the Bekkum Library has benefited them and how the scholarship will help their education process. The Friends have just completed their semi-annual book sale and also helped the library with their Halloween trick-or-treat event. Thanksgiving and Christmas are just around the corner and the Friends will be helping Bekkum Library with holiday activities as well as special book and movie promotions. The Friends already have a Christmas box in the library for donations to the Bethel Buttik Christmas drive. Clothing, books, toys and games are especially needed for older kids and teens. Your donations would be greatly appreciated. If you want to learn how you can become a member of the Friends, check out their Facebook page or visit the library. The annual membership fee of only $10 will support the community with wonderful library programs like the scholarship.