The Friends of Bekkum Memorial Library in Westby are preparing for their spring book sale. The sale will be held Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Westby Community Center (library basement) at 206 N. Main St.

The semi-annual book sales are the main fundraisers for the Friends of Bekkum, and their proceeds provide materials, programming, and other needs that benefit Bekkum Library and its patrons.

An “early bird’’ option is offered for current Friends of Bekkum members. Between 8 and 9 a.m. (the day of the sale) members will have the opportunity to shop an hour before the public sale. Those who wish to shop early but are not currently a Friend, can purchase an individual ($10); family ($15); or business ($25) membership at the door.

Being a Friend of Bekkum gives members an opportunity to shop from the best selection of gently used books, DVDs, CDs, magazines, games and puzzles. In addition to these items, The Friends always have some interesting “odds and ends.”

Donations for the sale are appreciated and can be brought to the library during open hours. For more information, call the library at 608-634-4419.