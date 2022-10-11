Friends of Bekkum Memorial Library to hold book sale Oct. 29

The Friends of Bekkum Memorial Library in Westby are busy preparing for their fall book sale. The sale will be held Saturday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Westby Community Center (library basement) at 206 N. Main St.

The semi-annual book sales are the main fundraisers for the Friends of Bekkum, and their proceeds provide materials, programming, and other needs that benefit Bekkum Library and its patrons.

Again this fall, The Friends will hold an “Early Bird Sale’’ for their current members. Between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. (the day of the sale) members will have the opportunity to shop an hour before the public sale. Those who wish to shop early but are not currently a Friend, can purchase an individual ($10); family ($15); or business ($25) membership at the door.

The “Early Bird Sale’’ will offer the best selection of used books, in many genres and for all age groups. Other items for sale include DVDs, CDs, magazines, games and puzzles. In addition to the usual items, The Friends always have some interesting “odds and ends.”

Donations of clean used books, DVDs, CDs, games, or puzzles are appreciated, and can be brought to the library during open hours.

For more information, contact the library at 608-634-4419.