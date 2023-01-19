Friends of Coon Valley library plan chili cook-off

The Friends of Knutson Memorial Library are planning their second annual chili cook-off to take place on Sunday, Feb. 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Coon Valley American Legion.

We need you to form a team and be a contestant for the prestige of Top Chili Chef (as well as a possible first, second or third place cash prize)! This contest is open to anyone with a sure-fire, crowd-pleasing chili recipe of any variety; teams can be made up of family members, teachers, co-workers, students or organizations. There is a $20 entry fee payable at sign-up, deadline for signing up your team is Feb. 17. There are only 18 spots available, so don’t delay; we would hate to turn you away.

For more information, please call the Knutson Memorial Library at 608-452-3757, or email Karen: cvlib@wrlsweb.org. You must stop by the library to sign up before Feb. 17.

If you aren’t interested in cooking, you can come to the event and have fun tasting (and voting) for your favorite chili or team; cost to get in is $5. Your votes will help determine the winners and you can bid on all the fun silent auction items.