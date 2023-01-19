 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Friends of Coon Valley library plan chili cook-off

  • 0
Knutson Memorial Library sign

The Friends of Knutson Memorial Library are planning their second annual chili cook-off to take place on Sunday, Feb. 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Coon Valley American Legion.

We need you to form a team and be a contestant for the prestige of Top Chili Chef (as well as a possible first, second or third place cash prize)! This contest is open to anyone with a sure-fire, crowd-pleasing chili recipe of any variety; teams can be made up of family members, teachers, co-workers, students or organizations. There is a $20 entry fee payable at sign-up, deadline for signing up your team is Feb. 17. There are only 18 spots available, so don’t delay; we would hate to turn you away.

For more information, please call the Knutson Memorial Library at 608-452-3757, or email Karen: cvlib@wrlsweb.org. You must stop by the library to sign up before Feb. 17.

If you aren’t interested in cooking, you can come to the event and have fun tasting (and voting) for your favorite chili or team; cost to get in is $5. Your votes will help determine the winners and you can bid on all the fun silent auction items.

People are also reading…

Experimenting with Chilis is a great way to spice up your life. Here are some chilis you might want to try.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vernon County Sheriff's Report

Vernon County Sheriff's Report

Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Jan. 9.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News