Friends of Knutson Library, Coon Valley Legion Auxiliary to host 'Tailspin' author talk

Have you read the book, “Tailspin,” yet? It’s the true story of a World War II tail gunner from Gays Mills who survived a four-mile fall without a parachute…only to land in Nazi hands. But the book is much more than a thrilling war story, it’s a “tribute to one’s survival instinct, the Midwest work ethic, community support, and family courage.” This amazing book was written by Westby Middle School social studies teacher, John Armbruster.

The Friends of Knutson Library is partnering with the Coon Valley Legion Auxiliary to have an “author social” with John Armbruster on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Coon Valley American Legion. John’s presentation will include video, audio quotes, animation, readings, and storytelling as well as banners and artifacts. Coffee and cookies will be provided, and John will have books available for purchase and autographing.

Mark the date and plan to attend this thought-provoking and interesting event at the American Legion. The purchase of a signed book from a local author might just be the perfect Christmas gift for someone on your list!

All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information about this event or to keep “in-the-know” about other library programs, you can “like” our Facebook page, Knutson Memorial Library, follow us on Instagram @coonvalleylibrary, or check our website https://coonvalleylibrary.wrlsweb.org/. You can also sign up for our monthly eNewsletter delivered to your inbox around the first of every month, give us a call at 608-452-3757, or just stop in! We look forward to hearing from you.