Friends of Knutson Memorial Library plan chili cook-off in Coon Valley

Did you know that “National Chili Day” is the fourth Thursday in February? We couldn’t manage the fourth Thursday, but the Friends of Knutson Memorial Library in Coon Valley are having a chili cook-off fundraiser on Sunday, Feb. 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Coon Valley American Legion.

If your idea of a warming winter meal is a good bowl of chili, get a group together (friends/coworkers/family), give your team a cute name, and enter the cook-off. All varieties of chili are accepted. Deadline to register your team is Feb. 17; come by the library or give Chris a call at 608-487-4479. Entry fee is $20 and due at the time of registration. Cash prizes will be awarded to first, second and third-place teams.