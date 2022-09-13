Friends of KVR seek photos for contest

The Friends of KVR invite the public to submit their favorite photos taken in the KVR for the 13th annual Photo Contest and Show.

No fancy cameras needed. Just go to the Photo Contest page at www.kickapoofriends.org to upload as many as three digital images. Entries are accepted until 5 p.m. Oct. 14. Anyone can vote for their favorite photo at the KVR Visitor Center throughout November. Three photographers who win the most votes for People’s Choice will each receive an award of $50. Winners will be announced at the KVR Holiday Happening Dec. 3.