Friends of McIntosh Memorial Library to host Fiber Faire Silent Auction

Over 100 handmade fiber items will be auctioned off during an October fundraising event at McIntosh Memorial Library in Viroqua. The Friends of the Library are hosting their annual Fiber Faire Silent Auction Oct. 3-24.

Stop by the library and place a silent auction bid on the donated items, including hats, mittens, socks, quilts, afghans, toys, wall hangings, seasonal décor, table runners, and more! Individuals receiving the highest bid on items will be notified by phone on Oct. 25. All funds raised from the event will be used by the organization to support programs and special projects at the library. The auction items will be on display starting October 3 inside the library.

For more information, contact the library at 608-637-7151, visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook.

