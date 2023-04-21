The Friends of Snowflake Ski Jumping announce their annual meeting, to be held on Wednesday, April 26, at 7 p.m. at the Daily Brew in Westby.

The Friends of Snowflake Ski Jumping is a 501(c)3 organization with the purpose of raising funds to foster national and international ski jumping competitions and to further the sport of ski jumping in the community. The public is welcome at this meeting and there will be time for public comment.