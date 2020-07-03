Friends of the Kickapoo Valley Reserve garden walk is July 10, 11

Friends of the Kickapoo Valley Reserve will hold a garden walk fundraiser on Friday, July 10 from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, July 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The walk will include seven gardens in Ontario, La Farge and Viola.
Participants are encouraged to visit three public sites along the way as well. They include Palen Park in Ontario (a history walk, tourist information and gardens), the KVR Garden at the Visitor Center, and Lawton Library Garden in La Farge.
Tickets are $20 for a weekend pass to all gardens or $5 for a single garden. Children under 18 with an adult are admitted free. Tickets are available online at kickapoofriends.org or by calling KVR at 608-625-2960. A brochure including a map and full description of the gardens will be issued when tickets are purchased. Visitors can also purchase a ticket at their first stop. Follow the signs and yellow balloons in Ontario or La Farge.
Three of the Ontario sites feature town gardens. The first is a former church built in the 1870s surrounded by mature beds filled with perennial grasses, hostas, daylilies and more. Visitors can also enjoy a view of the Kickapoo River from the backyard. The second yard consists of several islands of flowers, a Packer garden, a vegetable garden and a short path that ventures into the woods. Look for a unique clay pot lady and many frogs/toads resting in the gardens. The third stop features over 400 hostas accented with annuals in a stately setting. The last garden is in a rural setting where two ponds and an old farmhouse are surrounded by numerous beds of perennials and annuals as well as a pathetic vegetable garden.
Near La Farge, two neighboring gardens can be seen in one stop. One, which has evolved over 40 years, includes rose bushes, azaleas, crab and plum trees, plus Monardo and other perennials. The other combines traditional landscaping with native and cultivar plantings, nature’s volunteers and edibles. A garden outside Viola features organic flower and food gardens constructed of local materials, with rainfall collection. The existing gardens have been renovated and expanded to include a shade and rock gardens, native plants and a water feature. Raised beds feature a succession of crops including heirloom varieties, and a seed-saving demonstration and information will be available.
Water will be available along the route. Social distancing will be followed and people are encouraged to wear masks.
