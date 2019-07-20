The builders of homemade rafts will float their creations down the Kickapoo River on Saturday, July 27, in the second annual Rustic Raft Rally. The course goes from Bridge 12 at Rockton to Bridge 14 on County Hwy. P.
The public is invited to view the rafts at Bridge 12 from noon until the launch at 1 p.m. Spectators can vote for their favorite raft to determine the People’s Choice Award at this time. Parking will be available at both Bridge 12 and 14 and spectators can walk, bike or grab a wagon ride to follow the progress of the rafts. A welcome rally to greet the rafters at Landing 14 begins at 1 p.m. Events at the rally, from 1 to 4 p.m. will include kids’ fishing, nature scavenger hunt, treasure hunt, and yard games. A campfire with music begins at 4 p.m. Food by Black Hawk Grill and Sacred Heart School will be available for purchase.
This rally, which requires rafts made only of natural materials, began last year as part of the Traditional Wisdom Weekend. The rafting was a highlight of that event. It recalls the history of logging in the Kickapoo Valley and inspires the inner call to adventure. All the rafts that make it to the end with at least two people still aboard are declared winners. The People’s Choice winner will be announced at 3 p.m. at Bridge 14.
The rally is sponsored by Friends of the Kickapoo Valley Reserve. For more information, contact Jackie at the KVR at 625-2960
