Friends of the McIntosh Memorial Library are making preparations for their annual book sale. The sale will be held inside the library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, Nov. 5-7 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The sale will include a wide variety of books and audio-visual materials. New this year is a “members only” opportunity. If you’re a member of the Friend’sorganization you are invited to shop the book aale on Nov. 4 from 3-8 p.m. If you are not a member of the Friends organization, application forms will be available at the sale so you can take advantage of the chance to shop early.
If you have new or gently used items you would like to donate to the sale, feel free to drop off your materials at the library. All money raised will be used by the Friends organization to fund special purchases for the library.
For more information, call the library at 637-7151.
