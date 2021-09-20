Friends of the McIntosh Memorial Library to host Fiber Faire Silent Auction

Over 100 handmade fiber items will be auctioned off during an October fund raising event at McIntosh Memorial Library in Viroqua.
The Friends of the Library will be hosting their annual Fiber Faire Silent Auction Oct. 4-25. Stop by the library and place a silent auction bid on the donated items including hats, mittens, socks, quilts, afghans, toys, wall hangings, seasonal décor, table runners, and more. New this year is “phone a bid.” Anyone wishing to place a bid over the phone may call the Friends Bookstore at 637-7151, extension 2. Callers will need to know the item number to have the bid recorded. Individuals receiving the highest bid on items will be notified by phone on Oct. 26.
All funds raised from the event will be used by the organization to support programs and special projects at the library. The auction items will be on display starting Oct. 1 inside the library.
For more information about this event, contact McIntosh Memorial Library at 637-7151, visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook.