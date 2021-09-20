Friends of the McIntosh Memorial Library to host Fiber Faire Silent Auction

The Friends of the Library will be hosting their annual Fiber Faire Silent Auction Oct. 4-25. Stop by the library and place a silent auction bid on the donated items including hats, mittens, socks, quilts, afghans, toys, wall hangings, seasonal décor, table runners, and more. New this year is “phone a bid.” Anyone wishing to place a bid over the phone may call the Friends Bookstore at 637-7151, extension 2. Callers will need to know the item number to have the bid recorded. Individuals receiving the highest bid on items will be notified by phone on Oct. 26.