The Friends of Vernon County Parks and Forests are seeking the public's help to spruce up county parks.
On Saturday May 4, from 1-4 p.m. the friends group will be planting sapling trees and updating trail signs at Duck Egg County Park. This event will also serve as a celebration of 20 years in the County Forest System. Volunteers are asked to bring their closed-toed shoes, work gloves and a beverage to go along with a grilled meal that will be provided. Volunteers are also welcome to bring their own items to grill or a dish to share. Meet at the upper parking lot located on Irish Ridge Road at Upper Newton Road.
On Friday May 17, from 4-7 p.m. the group will be at Esofea County Park cleaning up from last year's floods, as well as building a new informational kiosk. All tools will be provided, just bring along closed-toe shoes and work gloves.
Any questions can be directed to the Vernon County Land and Water Conservation District (LWCD) at 608-637-5480 or lwcd@vernoncounty.org
