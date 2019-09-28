More than 100 handmade fiber items will be auctioned off during an October fundraising event at McIntosh Memorial Library in Viroqua. The Friends of the Library will be hosting their annual Fiber Faire Silent Auction Oct. 14-28.
Stop by the library and place a silent auction bid on the donated items, including hats, mittens, socks, quilts, afghans, toys, wall hangings, seasonal décor, table runners, and more. Individuals receiving the highest bid on items will be notified by phone Oct. 29. All money raised from the event will be used by the organization to support programs and special projects at the library. The items will be on display starting the week of Oct. 1 throughout the library.
For more information, contact the library at 637-7151.
