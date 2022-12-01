Friends of VMH launch Lovelights fundraiser

The Friends of VMH are holding their annual Lovelights fundraiser through Dec. 31. The Friends, a volunteer organization supporting Vernon Memorial Healthcare (VMH), are offering the opportunity to sponsor a Lovelight in memory of someone who has passed, or, in honor of a friend, family member, physician, or coworker who is special to them.

A Lovelights video, which displays the names of the memorials and honorariums, will be shown on the Vernon Communications Local Community Channel 14 throughout the holiday season and on the monitor inside the hospital and clinic lobbies. The Friends will also decorate and light Christmas trees inside the VMH clinic lobby.

All funds raised benefit the Friends of VMH. The group then donates funds for a scholarship program, as well as equipment and programs that benefit the community as well as VMH.

To purchase your Lovelight, visit vmh.org/lovelights to access the order form, and send it to Friends of VMH at 507 S. Main St., Viroqua, WI 54665. Please make checks payable to “Friends of VMH.”