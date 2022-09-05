Friends of VMH Mum Sale is Sept. 21

The Friends of Vernon Memorial Healthcare will hold their annual Mum Sale, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., outside the Vernon Memorial Healthcare Hospital main entrance (507 S. Main Street, Viroqua). Mums will be available for sale for $20.

The Mum Sale has been a staple fundraiser for the Friends of VMH for many years, and proceeds support their scholarship program. The scholarship program is designed to assist students who are pursuing careers in the healthcare industry.

One recent scholarship recipient wrote, “Thank you for the opportunity to receive the Friends of VMH Scholarship. The scholarship money will go towards my education at Winona State University where I plan to pursue a Nursing major. I am thankful to be chosen for this generous scholarship!”