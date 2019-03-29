Frog Walk Tuesdays have returned to the Kickapoo Valley Reserve.
Through July 16, all ages are welcome to come to the KVR for a short evening walk to participate in a weekly wetland frog survey on behalf of the Wisconsin Frog and Toad Survey. Participants will meet at the south gate of the Old Hwy 131 Trail (Corps Road) and walk to the ponds just past Bridge 18 to listen, identify, and report on the frogs calling. Other night sounds may be heard at no extra charge. Start/meeting time is 15 minutes after sunset for the day.
Sunset times in April are as follows:
- April 2 7:29 p.m.;
- April 9 7:37 p.m.;
- April 16 7:46 p.m.;
- April 23 7:54 p.m.;
- April 30 8:02 p.m.
Total distance for the hike will be 0.5 mile. This event is free and open to the public. No registration is required. The walks will be canceled only for heavy rains/thunderstorms; a light rain is ideal.
For more information, contact the KVR office at 608-625-2960 or ben.johnston@wisconsin.gov.
