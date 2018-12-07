The Driftless Humane Society is holding a fundraiser Thursday, Dec. 13, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The event will be held at Branches Winery and includes six wine tastings, hor d’oeuvres, live music, and a silent auction. They will also be awarding the Dr. Starr Humane Award to honor a person or business who has been instrumental in helping the shelter. The late Dr. Starr was a dedicated advocate of the shelter for many years.
All proceeds will be used to support the humane society’s mission of providing a safe haven for stray or surrendered dogs and cats until they can be found a permanent home.
Tickets can be purchased at Citizens First Bank, Branches Winery, or at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3898954. Tickets will also be available at the door. Cost is $50.
If you have questions or want to sponsor the event or donate a silent auction item, contact Linda Kica at 608-637-6955 or Susan Weber at 608-637-3133.
Branches Winery is located at E6796 Old Line Road, Westby.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.