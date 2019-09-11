Associates for the Restored Tempe Theatre (ARTT) is launching a fundraising campaign to repair the Temple Theatre’s marquee.
For 87 years, the marquee has graced the facade at 116 S. Main St., Viroqua. It was installed in 1932 and reconditioned through a volunteer-led effort in the 1990s.
The Historic Temple Theatre Marquee Restoration Project is the first in a series of renovations set to occur over the coming years. Working with Mt. Horeb-based sign company Sign Art Studio, the artisans behind the newly reconstructed Orpheum Theater sign on State Street in Madison, the theatre is beginning the task of preserving the marquee, at an estimated cost of $150,000.
To help raise money for the marquee’s restoration, ARTT is holding a car raffle. The grand prize is a 2018 Chevy Cruze, second prize is $1,000 and third prize is $500. Only 3,000 tickets will be sold. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased during the Vernon County Fair at the Vernon Memorial Healthcare Expo Center, The Cheese Corner in Viroqua, Nelson Agri-Center in Viroqua, WCCU’s Westby and Viroqua locations, Nordic Lanes in Westby, and the Temple Theatre box office Wednesday to Friday, 3-6 p.m.
Tickets will also be sold at Temple Theatre events. The next two shows are Sept. 21 when Michael Perry presents “Half a Star,” and Sept. 28 when LeeAnn Womack performs. Both shows start at 7 p.m.
Benefit concerts are scheduled. Butch Vig will perform Dec. 7 and High Mileage will perform April 18, 2020. The car raffle winners will be drawn the night of the High Mileage performance.
Donations for the marquee’s restoration can be made on The Historic Temple Theatre’s website.
