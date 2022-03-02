Fundraising continues for Westby elementary's Appleby Trail

The Appleby Trail continues to pave the way for completion of phase one at Westby Elementary School.

You may ask what is the Appleby Trail? It is a dream, a vision, a pathway that would create healthy recreational opportunities by providing people of all ages with attractive, safe, and accessible places to walk, hike, jog, ski, or snowshoe.

The Appleby Trail is located on the southwest end of the Westby Elementary School. The trail winds down below the two ball diamonds and becomes a natural access point to several cross-country trails that crisscross the school forest. The Appleby Trail will host a monthly Story Walk, soon to be added, once the permanent trail has been paved.

Trail organizers are well on our way to raising enough funds to begin phase one of the project early this spring. Phase one would be the construction of a permanent foundation for the trail consisting of crushed stone (screenings, gravel, breaker rock) which holds up well under heavy use. Organizers are short of the goal by $1,200 to complete phase one.

Please consider helping reach the goal by offering a donation to the development of the trail. Checks can be made payable to WES Appleby Trail. Any donations may be dropped off at the WES office, 122 Nelson St.

The Appleby Trail may be the spark of reality that could expand into a community trail that would potentially intertwine the bike trail, parks, library, and area businesses.

Any questions can be directed to Sandy Bishop at 608-634-0524 or Bruce Peterson at 608-634-0500

