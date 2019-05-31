The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), on May 30 certified the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board (WMMB) dba Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin (DFW) 2019 Board of Directors election results. Commencing July 1, the following dairy producers will begin a three-year term as elected members of the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin:
- Mark Leder, District 3, Lincoln, Oneida, Price and Taylor counties;
- Douglas Danielson, District 6, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties;
- Jeff Strassburg, District 9, Shawano and Waupaca counties;
- Steve Pankratz, District 12, Portage, Waushara and Wood counties;
- Mary Cook, District 15, Adams, Juneau and Monroe counties;
- Dean Strauss, District 18, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Washington and Waukesha counties;
- Gail Klinkner, District 21, Crawford and Vernon counties;
- Virgil Haag, District 24, Dane and Jefferson counties.
DFW directors guide the organization’s finances, formulate and set its policies and long-range business plan, and maintain its mission: To help grow demand for Wisconsin milk by providing programs that enhance the competitiveness of the Wisconsin dairy industry. Through these initiatives, a DFW director has the opportunity to represent Wisconsin dairy producers and products, as well as become involved in activities that inform and educate consumers.
For more information on DFW and the 2019 election, visit www.WMMB.com/election. This site also contains newly elected director biography information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.