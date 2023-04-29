Join Hawthorn McCracken, garden designer and Master Naturalist, to learn how to support native pollinators in your own backyard. The Gardening for Pollinators program will be held on Tuesday, May 9, at 6 p.m. in the McIntosh Memorial Library lobby.

Whether you live in a space with a vast yard, or a more urban setting, pollinator gardens are possible. Join McCracken to find out how pollinator plants fit into your garden project.

McCracken interned with McIntosh Memorial Library in summer 2022, working exclusively with the McIntosh Memorial Library’s Growing Forward Together Garden. The presenter will bring unique experiences and knowledge with them to help you discover how you can support pollinators in your garden.

For more information, contact Adult Programming and Outreach Assistant Maggie Strittmater at 608-637-7151, extension 7. Additional information can also be found on the library’s website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.