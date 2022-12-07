Gary Gilbertson honored for 50 years of coordinating Vernon County Youth Government Day

In fact, due to the large number of students participating, the event was held on two dates -- Nov 9 and Nov. 29. More than 160 students from five high schools, and five home-school students, and their teachers witnessed court sessions and toured the county facilities to learn how local government functions. The students were treated to a pizza lunch supplied by The American Legion after which Judge Darcy Rood, District Attorney Tim Gaskell and Sheriff John Spears spoke and answered questions from the attendees. American Legion officials also spoke on scholarship opportunities available to high school students who participated.