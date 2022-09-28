Gate City Jazz Band to perform in Westby

The Gate City Jazz Band will perform a concert at the Westby Area Performing Arts Center, Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m.

The Gate City band was formed in 1978 in Winona, Minnesota. The members at the time felt there was a need for live music so they formed a Dixieland Band. The group has been through a lot of changes over the decades featuring many fine players. Their music is exciting and very entertaining. Current band members include Dr. Dan Barr of Bluff Siding on keyboards and vocalist Margaret Cassidy, clarinetist Dr. Frank Bures, tuba player Tim Gleason, and drummer Steve Kulas all of Winona. Hailing from La Crosse are Fred Dodd on banjo and Mike Snusted on trumpet. Band leader, vocalist, and trombonist Ken Bloom resides in St. Charles, Minnesota.

General admission tickets are $10 (available on https://wapac.ludus.com/index.php and at the door), with proceeds to benefit the Fine Arts Foundation of the Westby Area (FAFWA). These monies will help the foundation continue to fulfill its mission of supporting artistic excellence for the city of Westby, as well as Coon Valley, Chaseburg, Viroqua, and other Driftless communities, the hallmark of which was the 2018 completion of the Westby Area Performing Arts Center in partnership with the Westby Area School District.

Westby fine dining establishment KOS—A Gastropub is partnering with FAWFA for this event by offering a special dinner menu with seating from 5 to 6:15 p.m. prior to the event. As a supporting partner, $5 per plate of this one-evening-only prix fixe menu will be donated to FAFWA. You can read about your menu choices and get a number to make your reservations by visiting the FAFWA website or the KOS Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/KOSGastropub.

To date, FAFWA has donated over $900,000 to the Westby Area School District with hopes of soon reaching the million dollar mark. FAFWA awards a scholarship yearly to a Westby graduate that has been involved in the fine arts. To learn more about FAFWA or to become a supporter, visit the website https://www.fafwa.us/ or find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/fineartsfoundationofthewestbyarea.