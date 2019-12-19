Gay Mills native retires from U.S. Navy after 30 years of service

ST. LOUIS - Navy Reserve Lt. Daniel J. Monahan, a native of Gay Mills, retired after 30 years of honorable service.
Monahan's family, friends and members of the Navy's Blue Angels attended the Sept. 6 retirement ceremony at the Spirit of St. Louis Airfield in St. Louis, Missouri.
Monahan, a graduate of North Crawford High School in Soldiers Grove, served as an administrative officer with the Joint Transportation Reserve Unit (JTRU) at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. He joined the Navy in 1988 in the delayed entry program and went to boot camp June 18, 1989. After specialty training in Mississippi, he went to San Diego, California, to serve aboard the aircraft carrier the USS Independence. He served during Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm on this carrier and then went on to serve on the aircraft carriers USS Midway and USS Carl Vincent.
Monahan also deployed to Kuwait during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He began in the enlisted ranks, working his way up to yeoman chief petty officer and then earned a commissioning as an administrative officer.
JTRU's mission is to augment the U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) in providing air, land, and sea transportation for the Department of Defense, both in times of peace and war.
Monahan is the son of Mary Monahan of Gays Mills, and husband of Michelle Monahan of Staunton, Illinois. He is the father of Nicholas Monahan of Staunton, and son-in-law of Pete and Yvonne Hady of Gays Mills.