Gays Mills motorcyclist receives serious injuries in Hwy. 131 accident

A Gays Mills man sustained serious injuries in a motorcycle accident Tuesday, Aug. 4, on State Hwy. 131, just south of Viola in the town of Kickapoo.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, the Vernon County 911 Communications Center received a call from a passerby of an injured motorcyclist at 1:44 a.m. The driver, Cole Mickelson, 22, failed to negotiate a curve and lost control of the motorcycle. Mickelson was thrown from the motorcycle and came to rest on the embankment, later to be found by a passerby.
Mickelson was not wearing head or eye protection when the accident occurred. Mickelson was transported by Viola EMS to Vernon Memorial Hospital.
The Viola EMS, Readstown Fire Department, and Sleepy Hollow Wrecker Service assisted at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!