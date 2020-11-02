 Skip to main content
Gays Mills woman, daughter uninjured following rollover accident on Hwy. 14
A Gays Mills woman and her daughter were not injured following a single-vehicle rollover accident on the morning of Monday, Nov. 2 just after midnight. The accident occurred on U.S. Hwy. 14 near Offerdahl Road in the town of Franklin.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Mary Cano, 30, and her 5-month-old daughter were traveling east on Hwy. 14 when Cano stated she fell asleep. Cano lost control and her vehicle overturned several times before coming to rest on its wheels in the eastbound lane. Neither Cano nor her daughter were injured in the crash.

Cano was wearing her seat belt and her daughter was secured in a rear-facing child seat. Airbags were not deployed.

The Viroqua Fire Department and Tri-State Ambulance assisted at the scene. The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.

