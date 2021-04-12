Genevieve Haugen crowned Westby Syttende Mai princess

Kraabel said they were able to put together a year-in-review video with the farewell speeches added to it. The video, which can be seen on the Syttende Mai royalty’s Facebook page, was shown while the three judges made their final deliberations.

He said planning this year’s coronation was a bit challenging due to COVID restrictions.

“Not everything could be done the same way, but I wanted to have things as normal as possible,” Kraabel said. “Many festivals have been making plans to hold their event this year, so this year will be a much better year for our new 2021 royalty court.”

Kraabel noted the 2020 Westby Syttende Mai Friend of the Royalty Award wasn’t able to be properly presented to recipient Mark Anderson, who has served as master of ceremonies for 18 years.

2021 Friend of the Royalty Award

Two people received the 2021 Westby Syttende Mai Friend of the Royalty Award – Jay Vosseteig, who has served as a nisse for 26 years and Dan Iverson, who has served as a nisse for about 18 years. The nisses make appearances for Syttende Mai, including the coronation, the kickoff breakfast and on the Syttende Mai royalty float in the big parade.