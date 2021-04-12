Genevieve Haugen crowned Westby Syttende Mai princess

Genevieve Haugen was crowned the 2021 Westby Syttende Mai princess during a scaled-back coronation ceremony held at the Westby Community Room, Sunday afternoon.
Haugen, the daughter of Marie Haugen, was crowned by 2019 Princess Haley Hagen and 2019 Second Attendant Lydia Jackson. The 2019 First Attendant Sedona Radke was unable to attend the coronation.
Joining Haugen on the court are First Attendant Anna Dregne, daughter of Heather and Chris Dregne, and Second Attendant Raegen Davey, daughter of Nichol and Shaynn Davey. The court will reign over a one-day celebration Saturday, May 15.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masking and social distancing was observed at the coronation with a limited number of people. Attendance was by invitation only. The 2021 Westby Historical Society “Grandfather of the Year” was not announced at the coronation.
Prior to the three candidates answering a final question, David Kraabel, royalty co-advisor and Syttende Mai Board vice president, thanked the 2019 royalty for representing the city and surrounding area.
“These three ladies were amazing, they went above and beyond what we asked them,” Kraabel said. “They appeared at 48 events and 17 parades.”
Kraabel said the 2019 court’s year didn’t end as planned. “Due to COVID we were unable to have a coronation last year, so they were unable to say their farewell speeches, show their farewell video or even crown new royalty. So I promised them that when we have coronation again that they will be able to crown the new court.”
Kraabel said they were able to put together a year-in-review video with the farewell speeches added to it. The video, which can be seen on the Syttende Mai royalty’s Facebook page, was shown while the three judges made their final deliberations.
He said planning this year’s coronation was a bit challenging due to COVID restrictions.
“Not everything could be done the same way, but I wanted to have things as normal as possible,” Kraabel said. “Many festivals have been making plans to hold their event this year, so this year will be a much better year for our new 2021 royalty court.”
Kraabel noted the 2020 Westby Syttende Mai Friend of the Royalty Award wasn’t able to be properly presented to recipient Mark Anderson, who has served as master of ceremonies for 18 years.
2021 Friend of the Royalty Award
Two people received the 2021 Westby Syttende Mai Friend of the Royalty Award – Jay Vosseteig, who has served as a nisse for 26 years and Dan Iverson, who has served as a nisse for about 18 years. The nisses make appearances for Syttende Mai, including the coronation, the kickoff breakfast and on the Syttende Mai royalty float in the big parade.
Kraabel said Syttende Mai 1970 was the debut of the Princess coronation and the two nisses. The first nisses wore blouses that were polka-dot – one red and one blue – made by their spouses, black pants rolled to below the knees, white stockings, red hats and their shoes were moccasins.
The hats, beards and hair were fashioned by Eunice Sherry and were made from wigs and hairpieces. She also applied their makeup. Jim Weber and Dave Vosseteig, Jay Vosseteig’s father, were the first nisses.
The outfits were worn for four to five years, then Sherry commissioned new outfits. Kraabel said they were blue-green velvet, and the beards and hair were made from nuns’ hair.
“And in speaking with Betty Stoleson she said it would take her two hours to curl the nuns’ hair with a curling iron before each event they made an appearance at,” Kraabel said.
The current outfits were made by Stoleson in 1995.
Syttende Mai overview
Kraabel also gave a brief overview of the 2021 event, which is one-day celebration on Saturday, May 15, due to COVID-19.
“This year the board of directors have been working hard to plan Syttende Mai with events that can happen safely for everyone,” he said. “This year’s festival is only one day, Saturday, May 15. It is only one day because we cannot have the big parade on that Sunday. It draws too big of a crowd to be safe with social distancing.”
The weekend opens with a Family Movie Night hosted by Bekkum Memorial Library in the City Hall parking lot, Friday, May 14, beginning at dusk.
Saturday kicks off with a carryout breakfast hosted by Borgen’s Café, which will also host a carryout meatball dinner. People are asked to call ahead by close of the business day, Wednesday, May 12.
Other events include the troll and medallion hunts, a Book Walk hosted by the Westby library, food vendors, arts and crafts vendors on Market Street from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., a Kiddie Bike Race, and a car show in the city baseball field.
The Kiddie Parade will be held at 10 a.m., starting at the corner of New Directions Real Estate and City Hall, and ending at Our Saviors Lutheran Church. Lineup starts at 9 a.m. in the Bland Clinic lot.
Some new events include local music and entertainment in the green space on Main Street, a Punt, Pass and Kick competition on the varsity football field from 1 to 2:30 p.m., a performance by the Westby Whips on First Street next to the information booth from 11 to 11:30 a.m., and two Norwegian cultural programs sponsored by the History Alive Project.
“The board of directors look forward to seeing you all at the 53rd Westby Syttende Mai celebration,” Kraabel said.
More events and details can be found at www.westbysyttendemai.com and the Syttende Mai Facebook page.
