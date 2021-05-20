Genoa boat landing, facilities to remain open

LA CROSSE, WI— The Blaske Boat Landing and on-site restroom facilities in Genoa, Wis., will remain open to the public after the June 1 closure of Dairyland Power Cooperative’s Genoa Station #3 (G-3) power plant.

The Blaske Boat Landing is located on the Mississippi River off Hwy. 35 near Genoa, adjacent to Dairyland’s Genoa Site property. The boat landing sees the most traffic of all landings in Pool 9 of the Mississippi River. It is utilized year-around by boating and fishing enthusiasts.

In 2013, Dairyland and the town of Genoa collaborated to provide a permanent, two-unit restroom facility at the site. The vault-style facility features motion-sensitive lighting for greater efficiency. Both units are handicap accessible, equipped with concrete ramps and handrails in each unit. Dairyland is continuing to support facility upkeep.

