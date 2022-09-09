Genoa boat landing to close Sept.12, 13 for improvements

The Blaske Boat Landing will be closed to the public Sept. 12 and 13 for construction improvement work. Dairyland donated $3,000 to the Chad Wild Myhre Memorial, which is leading the project. These improvements will increase safety at the boat landing and reduce traffic congestion.

The Blaske Boat Landing is located on the Mississippi River off Hwy. 35 near Genoa, adjacent to Dairyland’s Genoa Site property. It is utilized year-around by boating and fishing enthusiasts.

“Improvements are necessary to maintain a safe and operational boat landing for all users. During construction we encourage users to utilize other landings in Pool 9, such as Blackhawk Landing,” said Brad Foss, Dairyland Director, Environmental and Compliance.

Restroom facilities will remain open during project

Dairyland and the town of Genoa collaborated to provide a permanent, two-unit restroom facility at the site. The vault-style facility features motion-sensitive lighting for greater efficiency. Both units are handicap accessible, equipped with concrete ramps and handrails in each unit. Dairyland is continuing to support facility upkeep.