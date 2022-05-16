Genoa man dies in traffic accident on State Hwy. 35

A Genoa man died in a motorcycle versus motor vehicle accident Saturday on State Hwy. 35 between the villages of Stoddard and Genoa in the town of Bergen.

At about about 9:24 a.m. Zachiah Gjerseth, 20, of Black River Falls, was operating a vehicle traveling south on Hwy. 35 when he attempted to make a left turn into a private driveway. According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Gjerseth did not see the northbound motorcycle operated by James Pedretti Jr., 62, of Genoa. Pedretti's motorcycle collided with the Gjerseth vehicle, causing Pedretti to be ejected off of the bike.

Bystanders immediately tended to Pedretti and attempted life-saving measures. Pedretti was later pronounced dead on scene by the Vernon County Coroners Office. This accident marks Vernon County's first traffic fatality for 2022.

Passenger side airbags deployed in Gjerseth's vehicle and he was wearing his seat belt. Pedretti was wearing eye protection on his motorcycle but was not wearing a helmet.

State Hwy. 35 between Stoddard and Genoa was closed for about five hours for the crash investigation.

With summer approaching and the weather warming up, Sheriff John Spears would like to remind motorists to pay extra attention for motorcycles and bicycles traveling on the roadways.

