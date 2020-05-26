Genoa man injured in motorcycle accident on County K

A Genoa man was injured late Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle accident near the intersection of County Road K and Bunker Hill Lane in the town of Hamburg.
Andrew J. Sorenson, 55, was traveling southbound on County Road K. According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Sorenson reported that he hit some gravel while negotiating a curve near the top of the hill, which caused him to lose control of his motorcycle. He then went off the road and traveled up an embankment where the bike came to rest. Sorenson sustained injuries and was taken to Gundersen Health. A helmet was not worn at the time of the accident.
Assisting at the scene was Coon Valley First Responders and Tri State Ambulance service. The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.
