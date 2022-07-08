Genoa National Fish Hatchery's Megan Bradley honored for work with freshwater mussels

Megan Bradley, a freshwater mussel conservation biologist for the Genoa National Fish Hatchery, has been honored as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s 2022 Recovery Champion for the Midwest Region.

The award is given annually to individuals who have advanced the recovery of the nation’s endangered species in the past year. Bradley was honored for her role in recovering one of the nation’s most endangered fauna, the freshwater mussel.

Bradley was presented the award during an event held at the fish hatchery, Wednesday, July 6.

“It’s exciting not only for Megan, but the staff as well, to be rewarded as a Recovery Champion,” said Doug Aloisi, project leader at the hatchery.

Scott Gritters, fisheries biologist, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, addressed Bradley, saying the award is about her and her dedication and passion. He said the award is also about the co-workers that surround her and the leadership at the hatchery.

“On behalf of the citizens of Iowa, thank you,” Gritters said. “The mussels thank you…”

Nick Utrip, fish and wildlife biologist, USFW Minnesota-Wisconsin Ecological Services Field Office, Bloomington, Minnesota, said he works with Bradley all of the time and reaches out for her expertise regarding freshwater mussels. He mentioned some of the work Bradley has done.

“She is our go-to mussel expert,” Utrip said. “She is a true Champion of Recovery. We appreciate you.”

Chuck Traxler, Midwest Deputy Regional Director, USFW, presented the award to Bradley. “It’s such an honor to be here on behalf of the Service to congratulate you and thank you for the work you do.”

Bradley said the work with mussels couldn’t be done without the various partnerships. She also acknowledged her hatchery colleagues and the work they do.

According to a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service news release, “Megan is recognized as a 2022 Recovery Champion for her work to successfully further endangered mussel recovery by working with partners to test habitat suitability and plan and create two new populations of endangered mussels in zebra mussel-free habitat. This work will advance conservation efforts of two of the rarest mussel species in the Upper Mississippi River system.

“She has used her skills to propagate and culture endangered mussels at Genoa National Fish Hatchery for release into the wild and has formed and nurtured numerous partnerships. She works closely with conservation agencies, Native American tribes, and other scientific agencies to develop new methods of propagation for rearing endangered mussels, providing mussels and technical expertise to determine negative impacts of chemicals on freshwater mussels.

“Megan also restores native mussels impacted from chemical spills through the Natural Resource Damage Assessment program. Megan’s innovation and commitment has truly moved the needle for freshwater mussel recovery.”