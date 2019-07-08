Morgan Woodhouse of the De Soto FFA Chapter and 2019 graduate of De Soto High School is the recent recipient of several agricultural awards.
At the 90th State FFA Convention in June, Woodhouse received the State FFA Degree. The State FFA Degree is the highest degree that an FFA member can earn on the state level. To earn this degree, a member has to earn and productively invest at least $1,500 or work 1,000 hours, have a record of community service and scholastic achievement, and be involved in the FFA. Earning the State FFA Degree is an honor and a great accomplishment for those that have set their goals to reach this level of achievement in the FFA Organization. The State FFA Degree Program is sponsored by Renk Seed.
Woodhouse was named the sectional winner and placed ninth in the state FFA’s Beef Production - Entrepreneurship Proficiency contest. Proficiency awards recognize students who have outstanding work-based learning experience programs, called Supervised Agricultural Experiences. Woodhouse has several responsibilities on her family’s farm and has used that experience to build her own herd of Shorthorn cattle. State finalists in this award area received cash awards made possible by state-level sponsorship from Nasco, BioVet Inc. and Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association.
The DEKALB Agricultural Accomplishment Award showcases the abilities of outstanding agriculture students and is presented annually to one FFA student per chapter who exemplifies scholarship, commitment and work ethic. These students demonstrate promising young talent and are the rising stars of agriculture. DEKALB is pleased to recognize Morgan Woodhouse for her hard work, dedication and passion for agriculture.
She is the daughter of Tim and Kerry Woodhouse of rural Genoa. Her FFA advisor is Hillary Bark.
