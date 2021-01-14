 Skip to main content
Genoa woman arrested on drug charges following traffic stop
Genoa woman arrested on drug charges following traffic stop

A Genoa woman was arrested on drug charges Wednesday, Jan.13 following a traffic stop in the 100-block of North Main Street in Stoddard.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 10:54 p.m. a Vernon County deputy made a traffic stop on a vehicle operated by Kimberly T. Spears, 39. At the deputy's request, K-9 Thor of the La Crosse Police Department responded with his handler to the location of the stop. K-9 Thor conducted a sniff of the vehicle and indicated to the presence of trained substances. A subsequent search of the vehicle located about 7 grams of methamphetamine. Formal charges will be sought through the Vernon County District Attorney's Office.

