Genoa woman injured in Amish buggy crash

On Oct. 23, at 2:09 p.m., the Vernon County 911 dispatch center received a 911 call reporting a single-Amish buggy rollover with one person injured. The crash was reported to be at the intersection of County Road O and County Road K, in the town of Bergen.

Aden Kempf, 17, of Genoa, was operating his horse and buggy, going east on County Road O, when he met a farm tractor. Kempf's horse got scared and stopped abruptly. Another horse and buggy being operated by 20-year-old Reuben J. Byler, of Genoa, was not able to stop. When the horse swerved around the Kempf buggy, both buggies collided, causing the Byler buggy to overturn into the ditch. Verna J. Byler, 23, of Genoa, was a passenger and sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Reuben Byler and a third occupant, 17-year-old, Betty J. Byler, also of Genoa, denied any injuries. Verna Byler was treated and transported by Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance to Gundersen Health System of La Crosse.