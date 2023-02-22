A Genoa woman was injured in a rollover accident on State Hwy. 35 north of Genoa, Tuesday, Feb. 21.
At 5:52 p.m., Mikayla Deflorian, 25, was traveling southbound on State Hwy. 35 just north of Genoa. Due to the weather conditions, Deflorian lost control of her vehicle, crossing the centerline, and entered the ditch where the vehicle overturned. According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Deflorian was able to self extricate from the vehicle but reported minor injuries to her wrist and hip. Deflorian was transported by private party to a local hospital.
Reporting to the scene were the Genoa Fire Department and First Responders, the Stoddard Fire Department and First Responders and the Tri-State Ambulance Service. The vehicle was removed by Don's Towing.