At 5:52 p.m., Mikayla Deflorian, 25, was traveling southbound on State Hwy. 35 just north of Genoa. Due to the weather conditions, Deflorian lost control of her vehicle, crossing the centerline, and entered the ditch where the vehicle overturned. According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Deflorian was able to self extricate from the vehicle but reported minor injuries to her wrist and hip. Deflorian was transported by private party to a local hospital.