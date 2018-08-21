A Genoa woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Crawford County.
On Monday, Aug. 20, at about 11:26 p.m., the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department received a report of the one-vehicle traffic crash on North Buck Creek Road east of Cemetery Road in the town of Freeman. The vehicle was reported to be off the roadway and down an embankment.
Lila M. Tully, 17, was operating a 2002 Chevy Caviler westbound on North Buck Creek Road. According to the Crawford County Sheriff's Department, the vehicle lost control on the right shoulder of the road and crossed the centerline. The vehicle slid sideways across the road for about 25 yards. The vehicle then left the roadway on the south side of the road. The vehicle rolled over, striking two trees before coming to rest on its passenger side with the top against the trees. Tully was trapped in the vehicle and was able to kick out the windshield and walk to a residence for help, after calling 911.
The vehicle sustained totaling damage. Tully was taken by ambulance for injuries sustained in the crash. The driver was expected to make a full recovery. The crash remains under investigation.
Ferryville First Responders, Ferryville Fire Department, Ocooch Mountain Rescue and Sleepy Hollow Towing assisted at the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.