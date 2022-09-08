Genoa woman injured in two-vehicle crash in the town of Genoa

A Genoa woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash, Saturday, Sept. 3, on Mundsack Road in the town of Genoa.
At about 2:20 p.m., the Vernon County Sheriff's Office received a call of the two-vehicle accident. According to the sheriff's office, Josie R. Ingles, 22, of Genoa, was leaving a private driveway onto Mundsack Road and was struck in the front end of the vehicle. The vehicle that struck Ingles was traveling southbound on Mundsack Road, and was driven by Du Wayne A. Hanson, 64, of Viroqua.
Both parties were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash, and airbags were deployed. Ingles was transported by private vehicle for her injuries.
Genoa Fire & EMS and Tri-State Ambulance assisted at the scene.