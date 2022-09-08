Genoa woman injured in two-vehicle crash in the town of Genoa

At about 2:20 p.m., the Vernon County Sheriff's Office received a call of the two-vehicle accident. According to the sheriff's office, Josie R. Ingles, 22, of Genoa, was leaving a private driveway onto Mundsack Road and was struck in the front end of the vehicle. The vehicle that struck Ingles was traveling southbound on Mundsack Road, and was driven by Du Wayne A. Hanson, 64, of Viroqua.