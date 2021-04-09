Get Lost! In Vernon County: Avalanche

Hey guys. Vern here. Been noticing a lot of you out and about lately. I mean, I notice you, but you probably don’t notice me. That’s OK though, I guess it just comes with the territory. Speaking of territory, ever been to Avalanche? It’s located on the west branch of the Kickapoo River at the junction of county roads “S” and “Y.” I like to think that “S” stands for Sasquatch and “Y” stands for Yeti. Sometimes my cousin, the Abominable Snowman, comes to visit me in Vernon County and Avalanche is his favorite place, probably because of the name. (I’m the better looking one, by the way)
Anyways, I heard that it got its name from a landslide when the point of a high bluff slid down into the valley and formed a nice spot to settle.
At one time it was a real happening place; it had a feed and flour mill, a wool-carding and knitting mill, a wagon and blacksmith shop, a saw mill, a large general store including a full line of farm machinery, buggies and sleighs, etc., a post office, a creamery, and a one-room school. I for one, like that it’s a bit quieter now, I really do prefer the quiet.
It sure wasn’t quiet with that flood that happened over 100 years ago though. I was hanging out on the hillside away the high waters when I saw the creamery building floating down the river! While it was being swept away, I saw two men, the butter makers who were in the building at the time, climb onto the roof and ride the building down stream until it hit the bridge at the Tink Caldwell farm, where they managed to escape to safety. True story! I wouldn’t lie to you.
These days lots of people come to camp and fish on the West Fork of the Kickapoo River. It really has some of the best trout fishing in the Midwest.
If you haven’t been to Avalanche, you should really check it out. It’s in the middle of nowhere but in the middle of everywhere, if that makes sense. I like to just sit under my favorite big willow tree on the west bluff and listen to the birds and the babbling of the Kickapoo.
Speaking of listening, I hear there is going to be some live music happening at the West Fork Sports Club outside this summer. I got this new dance I’m working on, I’m kind of shy, so I probably won’t show it off just yet. But maybe I’ll show you someday, I guess you have to see it to believe it.
