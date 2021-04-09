Get Lost! In Vernon County: Avalanche

Hey guys. Vern here. Been noticing a lot of you out and about lately. I mean, I notice you, but you probably don’t notice me. That’s OK though, I guess it just comes with the territory. Speaking of territory, ever been to Avalanche? It’s located on the west branch of the Kickapoo River at the junction of county roads “S” and “Y.” I like to think that “S” stands for Sasquatch and “Y” stands for Yeti. Sometimes my cousin, the Abominable Snowman, comes to visit me in Vernon County and Avalanche is his favorite place, probably because of the name. (I’m the better looking one, by the way)

Anyways, I heard that it got its name from a landslide when the point of a high bluff slid down into the valley and formed a nice spot to settle.

At one time it was a real happening place; it had a feed and flour mill, a wool-carding and knitting mill, a wagon and blacksmith shop, a saw mill, a large general store including a full line of farm machinery, buggies and sleighs, etc., a post office, a creamery, and a one-room school. I for one, like that it’s a bit quieter now, I really do prefer the quiet.